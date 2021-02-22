The city of Valley View and the community of Lake Kiowa are no longer under boil water notices, authorities announced.
"Boil Water Notice is LIFTED! Happy Monday everyone," a Feb. 22 post from the city of Valley View's official Facebook page read.
The following was posted by the Lake Kiowa Special Utility District to its Facebook page on Monday morning, Feb. 22:
Boil Water Notice Rescinded
February 22, 2021
On February 17, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Lake Kiowa Special Utility District, a public water system, PWS#0490016, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as February 22, 2021.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ronny Young, General Manager at (940) 668-8391. We appreciate your patience in this trying time for us all!
