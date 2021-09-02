Lake Kiowa’s own Paul Dillard was elected national commander of the nearly two-million member American Legion Thursday.
The VietNam veteran joined the Legion in 1969, after serving four tours with the U.S. Navy. He has served the Fourth District as commander and vice commander and served the department as sergeant-at-arms, Membership and Organization chairman, National Security chairman, Uniformed Organization chairman, Board of Trustees chairman, and he served on the Finance Committee and the Long-Range Planning Committee. He was elected as Department of Texas (state) commander in 2007.
Dillard’s theme as national commander is “No Veteran Left Behind.” His election came during the Legion’s 102nd national convention, held this year in Phoenix.
Dillard graduated from Whitesboro High School in 1965 before joining the U.S. Navy and serving in Vietnam through four campaigns including the Tet offensive. He later received an honorable discharge as a radarman second class petty officer from the Navy Reserve before attending Grayson County Junior College and East Texas State University.
The new commander worked several years in the manufacturing business in Tennessee. Upon returning to Texas, he accepted a sales representative position with Sherman Foundry and became its airplane pilot.
Later, he and wife Donna began a family and he entered into the insurance business, forming Dillard & Gann Insurance.
The paid-up-for-life member of Post 265 in Lake Kiowa has served as post commander, vice commander, adjutant and judge advocate. He coached American Legion Baseball for more than 10 years and served as his post’s Boys State chairman.
He married Donna in 1983. They have two sons, William and his wife Allison, and Jonathon and his wife Karri and two grandsons Jarrett and Lukas. All are members of the American Legion Family. Donna has been an active and dedicated member of the American Legion Auxiliary for several years and has served in numerous positions of leadership at all levels of the organization, including department president in 2017-18.
