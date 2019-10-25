Three local banks will be affected by layoffs as Landmark Bank completes its merger with Simmons Bank, a Simmons spokeswoman said Friday, Oct. 25.
“As with any merger, we have evaluated the most effective way to run the combined bank. After thoughtful consideration about how to best continue to serve Landmark customers, we have made the difficult decision to reduce overlapping or replicated positions” in Gainesville, Whitesboro and Collinsville, said Caroline (Puddephatt) Makris, Simmons vice president and manager of public relations.
“These are primarily duplicated back-end, non-customer-facing positions, so customers will continue to work one-on-one with bankers they’ve come to know and trust,” Makris said via email.
Makris declined to say how many positions were expected to be laid off.
“To provide a transition for those employees whose positions will be eliminated, Simmons is offering beneficial severance packages and access to outplacement,” she added.
News that some merger-related layoffs were coming was first reported days before Simmons announced third-quarter financial results. KMIZ TV in Columbia, Missouri, where Landmark Bank’s parent company The Landrum Corp. is headquartered, broke the story.
Simmons reported net income of $81.8 million for the third quarter ending Sept. 30, according to an Oct. 22 press release about its third-quarter earnings. The release indicated earnings were up 48% compared to the same period in 2018.
“Included in third quarter 2019 results were $2.1 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs,” according to the release.
Those costs for the entire 2019 fiscal year to date have amounted to $13.4 million, the release indicated.
In a separate release, the company’s board of directors announced dividends of 16 cents per share, up nearly 7 percent from the dividend paid for the same time period in 2018.
Landmark Bank’s parent company announced this summer that it would be merging with Simmons First National Corp. and rebranding its banks to the Simmons brand, the Register reported previously. The merger was expected to be complete during the fourth quarter of 2019. In the company’s earnings release, Makris said the acquisition was on schedule to be completed Oct. 31.
Simmons, a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, holds assets of about $17.8 billion and operates in Texas and Oklahoma as well as Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee. The publicly traded company’s NASDAQ symbol is SFNC.
