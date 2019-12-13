Sunday is the final day for Texans who lack health insurance to enroll in it for next year.
The open enrollment period for coverage sold on the federal Health Insurance Marketplace will end Dec. 15 for health insurance coverage for 2020. Plans sold during that period start Jan. 1.
More than three-quarters of Texans who sign up for coverage through the marketplace are qualified for coverage costing less than $10 per month, according to Get America Covered, a nongovernmental outreach organization founded by former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services marketing staff.
During the open enrollment period so far, about 538,000 Texans have enrolled in health insurance for 2020 through the federal marketplace, data provided by Get America Covered show. That’s on track compared to last year.
New enrollees or those who had coverage last year need to choose their plan before the enrollment period closes if they wish to enroll for next year.
Those who had coverage through the federal marketplace for 2019 are advised to update their information in the marketplace portal and compare options for 2020. Plans and prices change each year and some enrollees could save money by switching to a different plan.
This year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has added quality ratings to HealthCare.gov. Under the five-star system, health plans receive an overall rating with five stars representing the highest quality.
CMS has also expanded its enrollment application and refreshed the site’s plan previews, the website states.
Anyone with questions about signing up or needing to discuss their options with a trained professional can call 1-800-318-2596 or visit localhelp.healthcare.gov.
The Community Council of Greater Dallas also offers in-person assistance in Cooke County from marketplace navigators. Appointments may be made by calling 1-844-831-9600.
