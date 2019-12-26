As the holiday season continues, so does extra traffic enforcement.
Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said state troopers are on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, speeders, seat belt violators and other dangerous drivers now through Dec. 29 for Christmas celebrations and again Dec. 31 to Jan.1, 2020, for New Year's Eve festivities.
“The holiday season gives us many reasons to celebrate with friends and family, and it’s up to every one of us to make sure that we do so responsibly, including driving without distractions and obeying traffic laws as we travel during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in a news release issued this week.
During the 2018 Christmas and New Year’s holiday enforcement periods, DPS troopers issued nearly 100,000 citations and warnings for a variety of violations, including speeding, no insurance and seat belt/child safety seat usage, the agency indicated.
The increased holiday patrol also resulted in 353 felony arrests, 348 fugitive arrests and 351 driving while intoxicated arrests, the news release states.
The Gainesville Police Department is stepping up its patrol efforts, as well.
Gainesville police spokeswoman Belva McClinton said officers will be looking for people driving while intoxicated and those violating the city's fireworks ordinance.
It is unlawful for “any person to possess, store, offer for sale, sell at retail, or use or explode any fireworks” in Gainesville, according to the city’s code of ordinances. Offenders could face a fine of up to $2,000 for each offense.
McClinton also advises residents to notify a friend, family or neighbor of any travel plans and to keep those plans offline. And, since gift exchanges are still ongoing, keep any packages out of sight, she said.
Holiday travel tips from DPS:
Do not drink and drive. Make alternate travel plans if you are consuming alcohol.
If you can Steer It, Clear It: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize the impact on traffic. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane not only increases traffic congestion, but it also leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm and chance for a secondary collision. On some highways, it is a violation of the law to not move your vehicle over when it is safe to do so.
Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Also, show the same courtesy to fellow drivers stopped along the road.
Slow down — especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
If you see a road hazard or if you observe anything suspicious, report it to the nearest law enforcement agency.
On multi-lane roadways, use the left lane for passing only. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to only use the left lane for passing (when posted).
Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double-check to make sure all cargo is secure.
Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions/closings in Texas, visit drivetexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.