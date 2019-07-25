The Gainesville Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 31st Leadership Gainesville cohort, which begins Sept. 12.
It is a 10-month program where 20 participants go on a field trip with the chamber once a month to learn how the city, county and state function, according to Chamber Director Morgan Moore. The program is intended to enhance leadership abilities, promote volunteer service and help participants meet new people and network throughout Gainesville. Those who attend can expect to be taught in depth about Gainesville’s education system, health and human services, agriculture, manufacturing and the town’s economic development.
“People that are looking to get involved are best fit for this program. It’s a great way to get people out and visiting with the community and to get a well rounded look at Gainesville and see its needs first hand,” Moore said. Those selected for the cohort will be visiting local businesses and nonprofits, learning what keeps their doors open and how members of the community can help.
As the local economy grows and changes each year, so do the program objectives and opportunities provided to the cohort.
“We’ve been really pushing shopping local. Ninety percent of your money spent locally goes right back into the community,” Moore said.
As for the leadership aspect of the program, the cohort will choose and complete a group project, a requirement for graduation from the program. Also, on graduation day, participants are assigned a field trip day to brief and present what they learned about that particular event. This year’s cohort will be attending an overnight trip to Austin for the State Leadership Conference, according to the chamber’s website.
“We have so many things in Gainesville that other small towns our size could only dream of,” said Jessica Bullock, a participant in last year’s cohort. “I think everyone could benefit from completing the Leadership Gainesville program. It has helped me become a better ambassador of our fabulous town.”
There is a fee of $400 per participant, which covers the cost of breakfast, lunch, instructional materials, honorariums, overnight stay in Austin and other miscellaneous expenses incurred during the program.
Reagan Lynch, grant manager for Gainesville Independent School District and participant in the most recent cohort, encouraged anyone that has the opportunity to take part in the program to do so. He said participants learn a lot about local government and community betterment.
To apply for this year’s Leadership Gainesville cohort, visit www.gainesvillecofc.com. Applications are due Aug. 30 and tuition is due Sept. 12.
