The Friends of Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge are hosting a presentation about the Eastern Bluebird this Saturday, Feb. 8.
Kathy Whaley, refuge manager, will discuss the species’ characteristics and habits beginning at 10 a.m. Her presentation will also cover the history and maintenance of the refuge’s bluebird nest box trails as well as statistics on their use.
Saturday also marks the first session of a two-part series for prospective volunteer entomologists. The introductory class on entomology will run 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Other refuge programs this month are as follows.
The “Refuge Rocks” children’s program will cover “Backyard Birds” from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. The free class is open to ages 5-10 and will include information about bird songs, how birds hunt and other facts about common backyard birds. Register in advance on the Friends of Hagerman page on Facebook.
Fans of the Eastern Bluebird are invited to help form the refuge’s new nest box monitoring team at a kickoff meeting at 2 p.m. Feb. 19. The team project aims to bolster the area’s Eastern Bluebird population and educate others about their survival and other environmental conservation topics. Volunteers will be paired with a teammate and sent into the field to check nest boxes along one of the refuge’s hiking trails and record data from the boxes. For more information about the nest box monitoring team, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com.
The refuge is preparing to install a new tram for its regular refuge tram tours and is seeking suggestions for its name. The old tram was named “Cardinal Express.” Name suggestions may be emailed to hsgarcia@me.com or mikegrubb58@gmail.com. A panel of Friends of Hagerman board members will use the suggestions to decide on the new tram’s name.
All refuge events take place at the wildlife refuge’s visitor center at 6465 Refuge Road near Sherman. For more information on any refuge events or volunteer opportunities, email friendsofhagerman@gmail.com or call Patricia Crain at 940-391-5135.
