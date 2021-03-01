Students at Gainesville’s Robert E. Lee Intermediate School are getting a playground – hopefully before school lets out for the summer.
Gainesville Independent School District board members recently approved spending $50,706 for playground facilities, including installation, at the intermediate school at 2100 N. Grand Ave. All members were present Feb. 22 for the unanimous vote.
The intermediate school “currently has no playground equipment,” according to information presented to board members. The purchase is being made from the district’s fund balance.
The playground from Hunter Knepshield of Texas Inc., based in Van Alstyne, is expected to arrive in about four weeks and then will take about three to five days for installation, GISD Facilities Director Joe Warren said.
"It's really my goal to get the playground installed before they go out for the summer just to give them a chance to enjoy it a little bit," Warren said.
The same vendor delivered and installed playground facilities at Thomas A. Edison Elementary School in June 2020, according to an archived Register report.
The playground at Lee will have three slides, two climbers and a set of monkey bars, among other features, a diagram shows. It'll also have four swings not pictured on the diagram, Warren said.
While the playground has a platform for wheelchair access, Warren said he's planning on having a smaller additional playground put in sometime next year that will be primarily ADA-accessible equipment.
"This is the major portion of it,” Warren said of this spring’s purchase. “The special services one, as far as the scale or the size of it, won't be comparable to the scale or size of this one."
Warren is also planning on having a backstop installed at Lee to allow for kickball, baseball and softball games on campus. He estimated that cost to be around $4,000.
The playground and backstop together will facilitate outdoor physical education classes, Warren said – “give them some sunshine, get them running around.”
