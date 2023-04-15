AUSTIN — Legislation expanding legalized forms of gambling in Texas recently failed to move forward in the State Affairs Committee, despite proponents of the bill advocating for its increased tax revenue and job creation incentives.
Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, authored House Bill 1942, which legalizes and regulates sports wagering. Leach said the bill would generate millions of dollars in state revenue and decrease the number of unsafe, illegal sports betting websites.
“Fans betting on the outcome of sporting events has been happening for decades, probably going back until the days of the gladiators,” Leach said during committee testimony. “It’s being done in the shadows with bookies and offshore accounts with no regulation, no protections for privacy or data, no monitoring, and certainly no recourse for anyone to be held accountable if something goes awry with a placed bet.”
WinStar
Casinos dot the outskirts of the Texas border, enticing gamblers over state lines to place bets. One such casino is WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma, which is located only five miles north of the Texas border.
WinStar, which is owned and operated by the Chickasaw Nation, is a proponent for expanding gambling throughout Texas. Chickasaw representative John Wittman said more casino destinations would increase tourism and bring lucrative economic boons to the state.
“The Chickasaw Nation has long been active in the Texas economy and committed to providing high-paying, quality jobs for Texans,” Wittman said. “Given our commitment to Texas, we look forward to engaging with their legislature about the economic benefits and tens of thousands of jobs destination resorts will bring to the Lone Star State.”
Currently, the only legal forms of gambling in Texas are state lotteries, charitable bingos and raffles, claw machines, and limited horse and greyhound race wagering. Sports betting is classified as a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a fine of up to $500.
“The hundreds of thousands of Texans, who every year are placing nearly $7 billion in sports wagers, are doing so illegally and they’re doing so criminally,” Leach said. “We have the opportunity this legislature to implement smart, safe and efficient oversight over the sports betting industry and sports wagering activities in the state of Texas.”
Opposition
Opponents of the legislation stressed the importance of family values and attacked the gambling industry’s supposedly addictive nature. Texas Values, a Judeo-Christian family advocacy organization, emphasized the harmful effects of online gambling advertisements on children.
A 2020 study by University of York researcher David Zendle found that global downloads of social gambling apps increased from 33 million in 2012 to 1.39 billion in 2020. Almost 98% of over 1,000 analyzed apps had an age rating of 12+ or lower.
“There is consistent evidence of an association between gambling problems and family violence,” Texas Values Policy Director Jonathan Covey said. “The expansion of gambling in any forms is addictive and harmful to families and disproportionally affects those who cannot afford to lose anything.”
Other gambling bills scheduled to be debated later this legislative session include topics such as establishing casino destination resorts throughout Texas and restructuring the greyhound and horse racing industry.
