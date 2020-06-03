Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
S 3744: Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020. Bill Passed - House (413 - 1); Yes
HR 6800: Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act. Bill Passed - House (208 - 199); No
H Res 965: Authorizing remote voting by proxy in the House of Representatives and providing for official remote committee proceedings during a public health emergency due to a novel coronavirus, and for other purposes. Bill Passed - House (217 - 189); No
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
PN 1615: Nomination of John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence. Confirmation Vote - Senate (49 - 44); Yes
HR 6172: USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020. Passage With Amendment - Bill Passed - Senate (80 - 16); Yes
S 3744: Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020. Co-sponsor.
S J Res 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. Override of Veto - Veto Override Failed - Senate (49 - 44); No
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
PN 1615: Nomination of John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence. Confirmation Vote - Senate (49 - 44); Yes
HR 6172: USA FREEDOM Reauthorization Act of 2020. Passage With Amendment - Bill Passed - Senate (80 - 16); Yes
S 3744: Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020. Co-sponsor.
S J Res 68: A joint resolution to direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress. Override of Veto - Veto Override Failed - Senate (49 - 44); No
