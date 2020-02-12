Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 5687: Emergency Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief and Puerto Rico Disaster Tax Relief Act, 2020. Bill Passed - House (237-161); No
HR 1980: Smithsonian Women's History Museum Act. Bill Passed - House (374-37); No
HR 2474: Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2019. Bill Passed - House (224-194); No
H Res 826: Expressing disapproval of the Trump administration's harmful actions towards Medicaid. Bill Passed - House (223-190); No
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
H Res 755: Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors. Bill Failed - Senate (47-53); No
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
H Res 755: Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors. Bill Failed - Senate (47-53); No
