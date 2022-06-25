Being a believer in the citizen’s right to know, I thought I would take in my first City Council meeting, scheduled for Tuesday night.
According to postings on the Gainesville City Hall bulletin board as well as the city website, citizens of Gainesville and other interested parties have the opportunity to view our Council Members and Mayor in action the first and third Tuesday of each month.
Well, maybe not.
I arrived at City Hall respectfully early to find the doors shut tight with no activity inside to be seen.
“Humm,” I thought. With 10 minutes remaining before the scheduled start time of the meeting, I thought it to be my civic duty to wait outside for the remaining time instead of using the locked door as an excuse to return home to air conditioning. Someone, anyone, will be showing up in minutes to unlock the door and save me from melting in the 100 degree heat. Maybe, I thought, I will get lucky and the person who comes to my rescue will be my very own council representative or even the Mayor himself.
As I waited, another interested citizen arrived and immediately made a cell phone call. Apparently, this gentleman knew who to call in such situations.
After a few minutes he turned to me and asked if I was waiting for the meeting like he was. When I said yes, he told me he had just found out that the meeting had been cancelled. No notice, no mention, no meeting. I checked for notice on “Notify Me”. Nothing there either.
My suggestion to city hall is please remember the common courtesy we were all taught as children.
If you have better things to do other than your duty to those you represent, please let us know. We do care about such things.
HENRY E. KOEHLER
GAINESVILLE
Editor’s Note: The Register contacted City Hall.
Mayor Tommy Moore explained there was no pending business. This cancellation was properly posted online and in an email to everyone who subscribes to city press releases. In the future, the Register will make sure to convey this information to our readers in print and and at www.gainesvilleregister.com.
