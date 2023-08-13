County residents should count their lucky stars to have two newspapers serving the 10 towns and communities within our 873 square miles.
The media aren’t enemies; they complement each other’s efforts so everyone benefits.
Especially now that growth has arrived, residents and voters must pay attention to what our representatives are doing and how they’re doing it.
Personally, I’m concerned how the impending Liberty Pointe Improvement District (PID) and the determination of $47 million in assessable property in that 232-acre development will be sorted out. The Aug. 15 public hearing should be a full house.
Just because bonds will be sold doesn’t make the dealings crystal clear. Nor does how the city intends to claw back 40 or 60 percent of the sales taxes on all those materials going into that development.
When we built our home here, McCoy’s and Moore Supply collected our sales taxes and distributed them according to law. Shifting funds back and forth for “us” to get our fair share just sounds dodgy.
The city and county will reap mega-bucks every step of the way as it is. The newcomers are going to be taxed out the wazoo, not just for new housing but infrastructure like the road to reach their driveway. This would scare me straight to the next county over.
Profit and new funds are great but the services of our two local newspapers to help sort this out will be useful to translate what The Powers That Be say is going to happen. Like, how much money will this generate and how will it be used? Not how it will be shuffled around. The official legal notice even sounds greedy.
A recent PBS program highlighted the dilemma facing people in Canadian, Texas with their 138-year-old newspaper closing. Communications are vital to keep people connected and informed. I’m anxious to read what both our newspapers report. It’s a tough business which every home should support with ads and subscriptions that help them and our democracy survive.
This is my two cents.
Shelly Kuehn
Precinct 2
