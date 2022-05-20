I am Sheriff Mike Compton (Retired), and with your permission, I would like to speak to you about a very good friend of mine, John Roane, who is a candidate for the office of Cooke County Judge. I had the privilege of serving as your Cooke County Sheriff for 16 years and during those years I worked with John on a day-to-day basis. Initially, as Justice of the Peace, one of John’s duties involved informing prisoners of what they were charged with and their constitutional rights, which brought him to the jail practically every day. As County Judge, John and I were in regular contact. You see, I know John Roane, and John Roane is the epitome of integrity, honesty, and dedication.
There is another thing about John, a characteristic that we wish we could find in all our local officials, the characteristic of caring. John’s career as County Judge was one of continued successes, with no end in sight. The “open door” policy at his office created an atmosphere of accessibility that endeared him to the people he served. John Roane was then, and is to this day, an open book. There was no doubt in my mind, nor in the people that I knew, that John would be County Judge as long as he wanted. Then, tragedy struck. John’s wife, Gail, was diagnosed with the dreaded Alzheimer’s Disease. This is important and is the window that allows you to see the real John Roane. The John Roane that cares. The John Roane that puts others before self. The John Roane that truly grasps the meaning of ethics and lives the word integrity.
John could have easily kept his position of County Judge and delegated care of his wife to others. He could just as easily take as much time as he wanted from his office to be at home. This is not John Roane. Remember, John Roane was a fighter pilot, flying at supersonic speeds, alone, straight into the unknown.
A career United States Air Force Officer, John evaluated the situation and with the courage of a warrior, and with a heart bursting with love for his suffering wife, John Roane retired from the Office of County Judge to stay home and care for his wife Gail until her untimely death.
Now he comes before us asking, once again, to serve. John Roane, a man who lives the motto of the United States Air Force, “Aim High ... Fly-Fight-Win Integrity first, Service before self, Excellence in all we do”. We need John Roane as Cooke County Judge. I respectfully ask that you consider casting your ballot for this veteran, this warrior of the sky, our very own John Roane, Cooke County Judge.
Sheriff Mike Compton (Ret.)
Gainesville
