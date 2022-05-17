The upcoming election for County Judge is one of the most important elections locally in years. Do we want a county judge that has a personal agenda and is influenced by a few, or do we want a county judge that will work on the behalf of the entire county and for the betterment of the county? Do we want a judge that has true conservative values or do we want a Judge that will raise taxes without foresight?
John Roane has said at the candidate forum that he believes the county will have to have a tax bond election to pay for additions to the jail and to move the county government offices out of downtown Gainesville. This is unneeded at this time and will eliminate the primary draw for county residents to come to the downtown business district. How does Judge Roane know what’s needed for the county when he has only been to one commissioners court meeting since he left office eight years ago this December? Who is telling Roane what needs to be done? Who is going to benefit and who is going to suffer? John Roane is wanting Gainesville downtown businesses to pay increased taxes via bond election to remove a large part of their walk-in trade.
John Roane says downtown parking is a problem. He’s correct. But go to any small county seat and try and get a close parking spot, they are all crowded. I was in Decatur recently and had to park several blocks away from the courthouse to find a parking spot. I would rather walk a little extra than pay on a bond that cost tens of millions of dollars and destroys downtown business.
Leon Klement is the candidate that can move Cooke County forward without drawing from the taxpayer. Leon Klement is honest, moral, respectful and faithful -- a man of integrity. Klement has done a great job as Precinct 4 commissioner and has received compliments from both of the contenders for his open spot as to how Precinct 4 was in great shape. We have the best roads in the county despite the fact that we have more miles to service than any other precinct in the county, and he has maintained a fund balance for Precinct 4 and has good equipment.
When there is a local emergency, Klement is out personally helping. Whether it is an ice storms or wildfire or other emergencies, Leon has personally come out to see what can be done to help. He has offered this help to all precincts, a few months ago Leon sent a bulldozer to Precinct 1 to help with a wildfire.
I have personally served on the school board with Klement and he has always put the best interest of the district first, just has he has done as county commissioner.
Leon Klement is the candidate who will represent the entire county without any special interest influencing him in making decisions.
I ask that you support Leon Klement as Cooke County Judge.
Ronnie Felderhoff
Muenster
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.