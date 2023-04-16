We are writing today to ask you to partner with us in our efforts.
The League of Women Voters of Cooke County has been active in recent years to help register and educate the voters of our county! We have held a variety of events, including candidate forums with KGAF Radio, voter registration booths at numerous local events, participated in local Christmas parades, distributed the LWV Nonpartisan Voters Guide, etc. To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, we had a movie night at the Gainesville Farmer’s Market where we showed “Iron Jawed Angels,” a Hillary Swank movie depicting the suffragists fight for the right to vote for women.
A large portion of our expenses goes to printing the League of Women Voters of Texas Nonpartisan Voters Guide, which is a small newspaper type publication. We hope that you are familiar with this guide! It gives full information about many aspects of voting for each election, such as information about propositions, what to bring with you when you vote, information submitted by each candidate, etc.
Please consider giving us a donation to help us continue to register voters, educate voters, and get out the vote!
You can donate by mailing a check to Mary Jo Dollar, Treasurer, PO Box 116, Gainesville, TX 76241.
Thank you!
Alice Gruber — President
Sarah Einselen — Voter Services and Advocacy Officer
Mary Jo Dollar — Treasurer
Susy Sportsman — Secretary
God bless you all
Friday, April 7, when I left my home headed to the Gainesville Livestock Sale Barn, never did I imagine that I would end up on the side of U.S. 82 after someone pulled me over to tell me my bull’s leg had gone through the trailer floor.
I called my daughter and son-in-law for help and within a few minutes we were flooded with people we knew and lots we didn’t know who stopped to do whatever they could to help. For about five hours, these guys and gals rallied together to find a solution to this awful situation.
I want to say a heartfelt thank you to all those who stayed and assisted and those who offered. Thank you to Jayson and Garrett Graves, Danny Anderson, Marlye Howe, Jeff Rohbough, Tim Bennett, the quiet, skilled guy on the skid-steer, the two guys from Hunter’s who were amazing and everyone else that I have no idea of your name.
God sure put some wonderfully giving people in my path that morning. Thank you so very much.
God bless you all,
Ken Glover
Whitesboro
Abortion pill
I would like to thank the Texas Federal Judge that had the sense to block the sale of the abortion pill to terminate an unwanted pregnancy. My wife had an aunt that planned to get pregnant, sometime between two and three months the baby died in the womb. Before her aunt realized the infant was deceased, she started feeling sick. Back in the sixties we didn’t have OBGYN physicians that specialized in birthing — they were called MDs.
To get to the point, this fetus proceeded to rotten in the womb causing this aunt to almost die from its demise. Now I have never been pregnant, but my wife has and we planned those pregnancies with four years between each child. By planing each of those pregnancies, my wife would take a birth control pill that would assist in keeping her from getting pregnant.
In today’s time women and young people can receive the birth control pill for free, if they will get them. My point I am trying to make is that if a woman finds out she is pregnant months down the road and takes the abortion pill, how soon will her body expel the fetus are will she end up like my wife’s aunt? I know women can take simple pregnancy test, but will they get one before the fetus grows by two months are older?
Another point that jumps out to me is, if the abortion pill can target and kill a fetus then what is it doing to a woman’s body?
I would like to close by saying, please do not take a pill that can take a life, when you can take a birth control pill that will not harm your life are another life.
Ken Arterbury
Whitesboro
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.