Balance of power
Power is corrupting. Our founders wisely divided power in our government into three separate branches. The Legislative Branch composed of the House of Representatives and the Senate is designed to create law. The Executive Branch enforces the laws. The Judicial Branch balances the rights of citizens so that all have the greatest liberty.
Your rights end where my rights begin and vice versa. The right to an abortion never went through the Legislative Branch. The proponents of abortion circumvented this process in Roe vs Wade. The rights of a pregnant woman ends where the rights of her unborn child begins.
The recent expected Supreme Court ruling restores the balance of power by allowing the Legislative Branches of our various states to create laws regarding abortion.
Darlene Denton
Gainesville, Texas
Valuable part of the community
After a 40 year hiatus, I have returned to my home state of Texas, and purchased a house in Gainesville.
I have always been a supporter of my hometown newspapers, which at one time were the Houston Chronicle and eventually the Dallas Morning News.
I was pleased to find my new hometown of Gainesville has continued to publish its local paper. I consider the Gainesville Register to be a valuable part of the community. I plan to become a subscriber, and I would encourage others to as well.
Regarding your editorial on voters rejecting the Era and Calliburg bond proposals, I believe your points were well made and should give us readers pause to think about our priorities.
Henry E. Koehler
Gainesville
