Forever, or for now?
This is in response to Anna Beall’s opinion piece in Friday’s Register. She would love for everyone to be welcomed, loved and cared for only in this short life without any concern whatsoever about their eternal destiny. Which is more loving — to care about someone’s eternal soul, or to just want everyone to feel comfortable in the moment?
It’s like someone driving a car and you know they are about to drive off a cliff. Would you put yourself out there, get in front of their car, waving them down and begging them to stop or would you make sure their seat was in a comfortable position, the radio was playing their favorite music and the temperature was perfect?
To really, truly love someone means to sacrifice yourself. Everyone is welcome and hopefully we can help everyone to come to know our awesome, fearsome, and perfectly loving God.
Peace to you. We are all in this together - all sinners in need of a Savior.
Angie Shenk
Gainesville
Yes, we can have it both ways
I was pleased to read in The Daily Register that the Gainesville City Council approved a measure to place an item on the November ballot addressing the elimination of train horns at railroad crossings in Gainesville. Establishing Railroad Quiet Zones in Texas towns and cities is not new, just new to Gainesville.
Trains running through our city are a comforting part of who we are, but the train horns are not. Those came later when daredevil drivers began trying to beat the train across the tracks. Some did not make it, hence the addition of the horns.
Updating our railroad crossings to Quiet Zones will come at a small additional cost to us as taxpaying citizens. The railroad will not approve upgrades unless the upgrades meet their specific safety standards. Even so, the benefit of Quiet Zones far exceeds the cost. They really do!
There is a relaxing sound to train horns in the distance as you are falling asleep at night. That type of relaxation is not enjoyed if you live in the city limits of Gainesville. We get our night time lullaby delivered at decibels that flatten eardrums.
Join me in approving the measure to create Railroad Quiet Zones in Gainesville. That sounds good to me.
Henry E. Koehler
Gainesville
Turning point
The upcoming vote on the Quiet Zone for Gainesville residents marks a turning point for our City.
As a fairly new resident to south Gainesville (I moved to the U.S. from Australia in 2019, then to Gainesville last year), the issue of the train horn has perplexed me for some time in terms of the acceptance of the noise pollution. Why would residents choose to live with constant noise when they don’t have to?
I started doing my research as I thought there must be a law that means the horn is mandatory. Then I discovered that thousands of Quiet Zones have successfully been deployed across the country. And Texas has 180 according to the FRA, more than any other state in the country. They are just as safe, if not safer than the traditional crossing and mean that residents can enjoy our wonderful city and downtown without the constant blaring of the horn.
I know the train is a signal of prosperity and progress. I am not anti-train, rather pro-peace and safety.
I love our city. Gainesville’s residents and visitors should be able to enjoy it without the constant, jarring distraction. The upcoming vote is a chance for positive change for Gainesville, an investment in the future. I truly believe this is a vote for peace and prosperity for our wonderful city.
Nicole Godfrey
Gainesville
For Quiet Zone
We have a historic opportunity to improve the quality of life in Gainesville and make it a more welcoming and enjoyable place to live and work. We can do this by voting “For” the Quiet Zone bond in the upcoming election.
The best part of this initiative is the cost: less than the cost of two movie tickets per year for an average homeowner. That’s right. The tax amount will be about $29 a year for a family living in a $200,000 house.
I am not a businessperson, but I know a good deal when I see one. And I know what ROI means — return on investment. For this small amount, we make our city more livable and more attractive for companies and developers looking for places to invest, for entrepreneurs who need to video meet, for our children and dogs in our great parks, for our historic downtown storeowners and vendors, for the outdoor concerts, for growth, a larger tax base and a more prosperous future.
Please join me and vote Yes!
Mitzie Underwood
Gainesville
