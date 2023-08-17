Gainesville City Council approved a special assessment Tuesday for future homeowners in the proposed Liberty Pointe subdivision on the city’s Eastside.
The council voted in favor of a Service and Assessment Plan and Assessment Roll Tuesday night for the Liberty Pointe Public Improvement District (PID), which is projected to include over 800 homes near the intersection of Radio Hill Road and Broadway.
This plan increases how much people will pay for lots in the PID. This allows those who live in the neighborhood to pay for things like the sidewalks and pool there without raising taxes on the rest of the city.
“The people, when they purchase the property, they’re going to have to sign documents saying they realize there’s a PID and a $27,000 assessment on their lot,” said City Manager Barry Sullivan. “This assessment can be paid immediately, or can be paid over several years; it’s up to that person. If they don’t pay it immediately, it works out like a mortgage, the principal is smaller at the beginning and the interest gets bigger, and then it goes down as you pay it off.”
The assessment stays with the property, so if the lot is then sold to someone else, the new homeowner takes on the remaining assessment. Also, once the assessment for that lot is paid, it is done.
“All that goes toward the development cost; the city gets none of this money,” said Sullivan. “It makes it more affordable for that area to develop, and in turn, they get extra benefits in that neighborhood.”
