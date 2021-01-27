Starting Saturday, Feb. 6, the Cooke County Library will increase operating hours.
The library will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in addition to being open during the week. Weekday hours will remain 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
As of press time, the library is still offering virtual programming only — no in-person programs to contain the spread of COVID-19.
For updated information and the virtual program calendar, visit the library's website at cookecountylibrary.org or call the Cooke County Library at 940-668-5530.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
