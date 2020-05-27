The Cooke County Library is going virtual with its summer reading program this year.
Starting June 1, the library will host raffle drawings and live video events for all ages as part of its summer reading program “Imagine Your Story.” During the six weeks from June 1 through July 15, the library will host favorites like Literary LEGOs, Building Tots, Art in the Stacks and STEMed Up as well as other programs via live video on the library’s Facebook page, with recordings posted to the library’s YouTube channel as well.
Other planned programs include craft classes for adults and young kids as well as chapter reading clubs for teens and adults. The library’s calendar shows at least one program planned every weekday in June and July, with two on most days. A Second Saturday children’s class is planned at 10:30 a.m. June 13 and July 11, to take place over live video on the library’s Facebook page.
Information about specific programs will be available on the library website, cookecountylibrary.org, under the Virtual Programs and Events pages.
Also, the library will host raffles instead of the usual prizes for finishing the program or the weekly prizes for participating adults. Each time someone uses their library card from June 1 through July 15, they’ll be entered to win an Amazon Kindle HD in a raffle for their age group. The adult raffle will be for ages 18 and up. The teen raffle will be for ages 12-17 and the children’s raffle will be for ages 2-11.
Library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said in a press release that she hopes converting the summer reading program to a virtual format will be “just a one-time thing.”
If a virtual format is required again next year, she added, “then we’ll start planning much earlier so that we can figure out a way to try and make it as close to the past years as possible.” She also praised library staff’s plans for the unique summer ahead.
While the library has reopened after about two months’ closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has suspended in-person group events and adjusted both operating hours and procedures in order to minimize possible spread of the virus.
The library is now open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, the Register previously reported. Several changes have been made to the layout at the library, 200 S. Weaver St., due to social distancing requirements, including taking out tables to ensure safe spacing and removing all but one chair from each table. Patrons are asked to make an appointment to use the computers for adults; children’s computers and iPads for children and youth aren’t available.
For more information about the summer reading program or other library services, call the library at 940-668-5530.
