The fall meeting of the Friends of the Cooke County Library will feature a pair of guest speakers, Sherman Herald-Democrat columnist Jerry B. Lincecum and his wife Peggy Redshaw.
The meeting is scheduled for noon Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Landmark Conference Center, 1113 E. California St.
The Library Friends hold two meetings a year and the fall get-together is a free soup and salad luncheon when new officers are chosen for the following year. Non-members are welcome and are asked to email a reservation to friendsofthecookecountylibrary@gmail.com or contact a board member.
Lincecum retired as professor of English at Austin College, Sherman, and also holds degrees from Texas A&M and Duke University. His background as a sixth-generation Texan is shared in the historical lore of his weekly “Let’s Reminisce” column. Redshaw retired as professor of Biology at Austin College and holds degrees from Quincy University and Illinois State University. The couple is co-directors of the “Telling Our Stories” program begun in 1990, teaching senior adults how to write and publish their memoirs in story form. More than a dozen volumes of such stories have been published by local writers.
Just begun on Sept. 24 is a new course at Grayson College on “Writing Your Obituary” that the Lincecums will be presenting to new classes of senior students. The speakers will be available after the luncheon to discuss personal stories and books they have published.
The Friends of the Cooke County Library celebrated its 20th anniversary last year. It holds semi-annual sales of books donated by local residents at the former Bomber Bait location at 332 Lindsay St. Book sales support the unbudgeted needs of the library, such as new furniture and rugs in the children’s section as well as computer and IT equipment, audio and other non-traditional literacy materials.
The fall FOCCL Book Sale is set for Thursday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 26. More details will be announced at the Oct. 10 meeting.
Current board members include Sally Starnes, Shelly Kuehn, Ramona Tyler, Gay Holcomb, Doris Lillard, Judy Barnes and Linda Cross.
