The Cooke County Library is again celebrating Library Card Signup Month starting this week.
Since 1987, Library Card Signup Month has been observed each September to mark the beginning of the school year. Libraries work to remind parents and youth that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning, according to a press release from the library.
This year’s Library Card Sign-Up Month honorary chair at the Cooke County Library is DC Comics’ Wonder Woman.
Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. A library card provides free access to STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs, educational databases, a variety of materials for checkout and technology classes. Library Card Sign-up Month highlights the supportive role libraries and library staff play in education. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use libraries as a source of lifelong learning, according to the release.
“There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card,” library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said in the release. “Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.”
In conjunction with Library Card Signup Month, the Cooke County Library will host giveaways for children, teens and adults. Ages 12 and up are eligible for an HBQ-Q32 Mini Wireless in separate drawings for adults and teens up to 17 years old. Children ages 2-11 may enter a raffle for a bag of surprises. A cardholder is entered into the appropriate drawing each time their card is used during the month of September.
For more information on how to sign up for a library card, visit the Cooke County Library in person or visit its website at www.cookecountylibrary.org.
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.