With tax season now underway, the Cooke County Library is offering free tax help for seniors or other taxpayers with low to moderate income for tax year 2019.
Starting Tuesday, Feb. 4, volunteer AARP Tax Aides will help prepare tax returns, answer tax questions and provide electronic filing each week on Tuesday afternoons, according to information from the library. Appointments aren’t necessary, but taxpayers will be assisted first come, first served, with priority for seniors.
The Internal Revenue Service began accepting tax returns Monday and will do so through April 15. The agency expects to receive more than 150 million individual tax returns for the 2019 tax year, according to an IRS press release, with 90% likely to be filed electronically.
New this year, taxpayers age 65 and up may file a Form 1040-SR instead of a Form 1040, according to the IRS. It’s “most beneficial to filers who fill out paper returns by hand,” an AARP analysis indicates, with its slightly larger print. It’s designed to accommodate some common sources of income for seniors, like Social Security benefits and IRA distributions, and includes a chart for calculating the larger standard deduction seniors are eligible for.
The previous simplified return, Form 1040-EZ, didn’t accommodate those income streams, the AARP explained. The IRS stopped using Form 1040-EZ in tax year 2018.
“If you are filing using a paper form, then there might be some benefit” to using the new Form 1040-SR, Henry Grzes, lead manager for tax practice and ethics at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, told AARP. “If you are using tax preparation software, it really doesn’t matter.”
Volunteer Tax Aides at the library will be prepared to use the Form 1040-SR, according to library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence.
Tax help will be offered from 1-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through April 14 at the Cooke County Library. For general information about the tax service, call the library at 940-668-5530. The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
Taxpayers need to make sure they have all their year-end statements in hand before filing, the IRS advised, including Forms W-2 from employers and Forms 1099 from banks and other payers. The AARP lists what documents to bring in detail on its website at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/.
The IRS issues most refunds within three weeks, the agency stated in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.