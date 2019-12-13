The Cooke County Library is planning a series of children’s classes while school is out for Christmas break.
“Literary LEGOs” will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27. “This popular class is usually offered in the summer, but we decided to host a special one,” library staff indicated in a press release. It’s open to 20 kids ages 6-12 and will offer time for free building with the library’s LEGOs. Signups are ongoing until the class fills up.
“STEMed Up” will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, for ages 8-12. The interactive class will encourage kids to use their creativity in basic coding and engineering to make light-up holiday cards. It’s open to the first 15 to sign up; registration is ongoing now.
“Art in the Stacks” will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, for ages 8-12. Library staff will help students create their own Picasso-inspired snowman. Class size is limited to the first 15 to sign up. Registration can be made through the library until the class is full.
The library’s weekly children’s class will continue on Tuesdays during the holiday break, as well.
“We hope that the kids enjoy these classes as much as they did when we offered them earlier in the year,” library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said. “We wanted to give folks the option of free, fun and educational activities if they are staying in Cooke County for the holidays.”
The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. For more information about the classes or to sign up, call the library at 940-668-5530.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.