The Cooke County Library has secured grant funding to lend out mobile wifi hotspots and extend the wifi service at the library itself, library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence announced in a press release.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission recently awarded funding to the Cooke County Library under the TSLAC CARES Grant program. The library was selected to receive a $9,444 grant to advance digital equity in Cooke County.
Provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, the funding will be used by the library to expand digital inclusion efforts and provide technical support, especially for workforce development and broadband availability, according to the release.
Thirty-seven other libraries across the state have also received grants through the program, the release indicated.
“All community members have the right to digital resources like high speed broadband that are essential for learning, working and daily life,” Johnson-Spence said in the release. “Our library strives to provide barrier-free access to broadband, and this CARES Act grant will put us closer to that goal.”
Johnson-Spence said that one of the goals in the library’s long-range plan is to improve technology services. The grant will be used to launch a mobile wifi hotspots lending program, and for an additional transmitter to extend the library’s current wifi service to a larger area outside of the building.
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission received the funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services to support libraries in responding to the coronavirus pandemic. In March 2020, Congress provided the federal agency a total of $50 million in the CARES Act to distribute to states and territories.
