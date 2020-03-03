During the week of March 16-20, the Cooke County Library will offer three special classes as well as the weekly children’s class on Tuesday, library staff announced this week.
Art in the Stacks will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16. Library staff will students create their own splatter-painted cherry blossom tree. The class is for ages 8-12 and has 15 slots — attendees will need to sign up to attend. Registration for the class is ongoing until the class is full.
A “Literary LEGOs” class will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. The popular class is usually offered in the summer, but library staff decided to host a special one. In the class, kids will be free building and creating with LEGOs. The class is for ages 6-12 and has 20 slots; attendees will need to sign up to attend. Registration for the class is ongoing until the class is full.
A “STEMed Up” class will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20. In that class, kids will use technology and basic coding skills to explore a St. Patrick’s Day maze with the library’s Ozobots. The class is for ages 8-12 and has 15 slots; attendees will need to sign up to attend. Registration is ongoing until the class is full.
“Last year when we offered these classes during spring break, we had a great turnout, so we wanted to offer them again this year,” library Director Jennifer Johnson-Spence said. “We know there are folks who stay around Cooke County and we thought this would be a great way to offer free, fun and educational activities for them.”
For more information, call the library at 940-668-5530. The library is at 200 S. Weaver St. in Gainesville.
