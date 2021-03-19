The U.S. Small Business Administration announced it’ll begin taking applications for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant economic relief program Thursday, April 8.
The program was authorized under the bipartisan Save Our Stages Act signed into law as part of the Economic Aid to Hard Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits and Venues Act by then-President Donald Trump on Dec. 27, 2020. It includes $15 billion in grants to shuttered venues, to be administered by the SBA’s Office of Disaster Assistance.
The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, appropriated an extra $1.25 billion for a total of $16.25 billion in program funding, with more than $16 billion allocated for grants.
Butterfield Stage Players Treasurer Guy George previously told the Register the theater’s leadership is considering applying for SVOG funds.
The American Rescue Plan Act also amended the grant program so entities that apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan after Dec. 27, 2020, can also apply for SVOG funding, with the eligible entity’s SVOG funds to be reduced by the PPP loan amount. The PPP loan applications have been updated to reflect that, according to a press release from the SBA.
An SBA website for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program is at www.sba.gov/svogrant and includes frequently asked questions, video tutorials and other SVOG details.
Potential applicants are advised to get registered in the federal government’s System for Award Management at SAM.gov ahead of the opening of the grant application window. Registration in that system is required for an entity to receive an SVOG and reference the preliminary application checklist and eligibility requirements
The SBA will also host a national informational webinar to highlight the application process for potential eligible entities from 1:30-3 p.m. Central time Tuesday, March 30. Those interested in participating can register at https://bit.ly/2QeQCwc.
