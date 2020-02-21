Lindsay FFA members took home a few awards from the 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
Nine students competed in the heifer, steer and ag mechanics shows, two of whom brought home champion honors, Lindsay FFA advisers David Skeans and Kayla Lee announced.
Cade Hellman of Lindsay entered the Superintendent’s Beef Challenge. The challenge on Jan. 24 was open to 75 seniors that exhibit heifers from across the state. The challenge requires those contestants to take an exam over their knowledge of the beef industry. The top 14 finalist then give a sale talk to a panel of judges over their respective breed of heifer. Cade Hellman placed second in the challenge, earning a $12,000 scholarship. He was recognized for the accomplishment in Fort Worth’s Watt Arena in front of a packed crowd.
Simon Thurman of Lindsay entered the farm and ranch restoration division of the ag mechanics project show Jan. 18, with his restored 1940 Minneapolis Moline tractor which Thurman completely broke down, restored and reassembled for his project. The competition is judged on the quality of work as well as an extensive interview process that tests the contestant’s knowledge of the project and restoration. Thurman was a class winner and reserve champion overall of the contest. He received more than $3,000 worth of prizes including a tool box, welder, metal and materials.
