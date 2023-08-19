Four Lindsay girls have been hard at work all summer collecting money for Noah’s Ark Animal Shelter.
Emery Fuhrman, Maddie Metzler, Lily Dulock and Kennedy Keisel spent their school vacation running a snack stand serving pastries, lemonade and other goodies. Together, they raised $265.05 for the shelter.
“I love animals,” said Fuhrman. “And I want to help them get adopted and get a nice home.”
The friends are all entering the fifth grade at Lindsay ISD. They have dogs and cats of their own, and hope the ones currently at Noah’s Ark find good homes.
“I wanted to help the animals with getting adopted,” said Keisel. “And thought that it would bring us closer as friends.”
Noah’s Ark is currently participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelter event, where adoption fees are waived. Many potential families wait until August to adopt for this purpose. However, according to Shelly Gomulak, one of the vets that works with Noah’s Ark, the shelter has received enough donations to make up for the waived fees.
Before the start of August and Clear the Shelter, animals were staying at Noah’s Ark about three-to-four months. Previously, there was typically a month turn-around from animals being brought in to being adopted.
The shelter has recently had some struggles with having too many animals coming in, keeping them at its 96-animal maximum capacity. As the situation became dire, Gomulak brought her concerns to the City Council, leading to conversations with the city about the shelter receiving more help in the future.
Clear the Shelter has led to a slight increase in adoptions, which was greatly needed following multiple months of more animals being brought in. Still, there are plenty of animals in need of homes.
“I think we’re post-COVID and people are back to work now,” said Gomulak. “They adopted animals during COVID and didn’t necessarily neuter them, and so we’re seeing their progeny here.”
The cost of keeping pets is rising, thus creating another problem. Some people are bringing animals in due to tickets from Animal Control and concerns about the cost.
“Animal control officers are ticketing people and giving them a $160 ticket for their dog being loose in their yard,” said Gomulak. “I’m not saying they’re not legitimate in charging these people, but maybe they could give them a warning first before they give them a ticket.”
Gomulak estimates that over 80 percent of animals coming into the shelter are medium-tolarge sized dogs. The shelter would normally transport animals to other shelters; however, shelters nationwide are also at capacity.
It has come to such an extreme that Noah’s Ark has had to euthanize some animals to make room despite being a no-kill shelter. Gomulak has been discussing the matter with Gainesville city officials.
“The way it’s going, we’re just going to run out of money,” Gomulak said at a July City Council meeting. “Our donations are down because people are broke … All the expenses are a lot higher, vaccines are higher, we have to pay our employees more because the cost of living is worse; it’s all a disturbing, nasty snowball.”
Clear the Shelter runs through the end of August. Anyone interest in adopting animals can visit the shelter at 2501 N. Weaver St. in Gainesville or call 940-665-9800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.