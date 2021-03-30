Soon-to-be kindergarteners in Lindsay Independent School District can register starting April 9 for the 2021-2022 school year.
Lindsay ISD Kindergarten Roundup will take place online April 9-23 through the district's website, www.lindsayisd.org/kinder.
Families with children who are at least 5 years old and who will turn six after Sept. 1 are encouraged to register in advance for kindergarten, according to information from the school.
"This helps us plan for classes and teachers, and to avoid overcrowding," Lindsay Elementary School Principal Pat Autry said in a press release.
During the online registration process, families with children of pre-kindergarten or kindergarten age will need to upload copies of birth certificates, immunization records, Social Security card and proof of residency.
Anyone interested in transferring into Lindsay ISD should complete and submit the "new transfer" application found on the website as well as complete the online registration. That begins the evaluation and selection process.
A limited number of transfer students are usually selected, according to the district.
Anyone with questions can call the Lindsay Elementary office at 940-668-8923, extension 101, during business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the roundup period.
