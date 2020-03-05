John J. “Jody” Henry has been named the county’s new Precinct 1 justice of the peace.
Members of the Cooke County Commissioners’ Court unanimously approved appointing the Lindsay resident Thursday, March 5, after reconvening into open session during a specially called meeting at the Cooke County Courthouse in downtown Gainesville, according to Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley.
Brinkley said before reaching their decision, members of the court spent about two and a half hours in closed session interviewing five people who applied for the position. There were a total of eight applicants, he said.
The appointment of a new JP followed the court’s acceptance of Olivia Neu’s resignation from the post. She took a job with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office. Her first day as an assistant district attorney was Monday, March 2, according to Cooke County District Attorney John Warren.
Neu was selected to serve as the JP by county commissioners in 2016 when former JP Dorthy Lewis decided to retire. She served the last two years of Lewis’ term. Neu was up for election in 2018 and was unopposed.
“Jody has a very well-rounded background in public service,” Brinkley said of the new JP. “In the coming days he will be sworn in.”
According to information provided to the Register, Henry has served in various capacities as a public servant including working as a fire marshal and arson investigator with Gainesville Fire-Rescue, serving as a criminal investigator with the Cooke County Attorney’s Office, as police chief of the Lindsay Police Department and as an emergency medical technician for Cooke County Emergency Medical Services.
Brinkley previously told the Register that a vacancy in a JP position is filled by the court until the next general election, which is Nov. 3.
Representatives with the Cooke County Democratic and Republican parties previously said there would be a special election for the JP post and it will be on the November ballot.
Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said Thursday the Precinct Chair Committee will make a decision after the party’s June organizational meeting on how they want to move forward with the selection of who will be on the November ballot. A date and time for the June meeting has not been set, McNamara said.
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus said his party is looking for interested candidates. Anyone who might want to serve as JP 1 is asked to contact Angus by phone at 940-736-5010 or via email at johnangus@ntin.net with “JP POSITION” in the subject line, he said.
The Precinct 1 justice of the peace covers the northern half of the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.