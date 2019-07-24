Lindsay city officials anticipate being able to lift the city’s water restriction Thursday morning, July 25, as an issue with the city’s elevated water tank gets resolved.
The city implemented a “modified Stage II water restriction” Tuesday night, July 23, after city workers discovered a pump for the elevated water tank hadn’t been filling the tank automatically, Mayor Scott Neu explained in response to a resident’s question on the city’s Facebook page.
Neu told the Register late Wednesday morning, July 24, that officials anticipated lifting the restriction at 7 a.m. Thursday.
“The issue was the pump that supplies the elevated storage tank with water for some reason switched to manual from automatic,” Neu wrote on Facebook. “This has been corrected and once the elevated tank refills the system will operate as normal.”
He wrote that the city’s capacity is well above minimum for its size and the water table level is higher than it has been in five years.
Officials notified city residents using the Nixle mass notification system, which city residents may sign up for at no cost, Neu said. Word also spread on social media.
A post to the city’s Facebook page shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday listed the water use restrictions in effect while the water tank got refilled. City residents could irrigate their lawns with a hand-held hose, bucket or drip irrigation system anytime, but use of hose-end sprinklers or the like wasn’t allowed Wednesday, according to the post.
Residents also weren’t supposed to wash vehicles unless health or safety requires it, such as for garbage trucks. Refilling outdoor pools and running ornamental fountains was also prohibited during the water restriction period.
City use of water to flush water mains or irrigate public property was also restricted, according to the information in the post.
Lindsay’s water use restriction ordinance also allows for water use violators to be fined, but Neu said Wednesday that no fines had been issued and he didn’t expect there to be any.
“All residents appear to have gotten the message and followed the request,” he told the Register via text message.
Lindsay residents who wish to receive the city’s Nixle notifications may do so at the city’s website at lindsay.texas.gov or by texting LINDSAY to 888-777.
