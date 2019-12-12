Sales tax allocations for the city of Lindsay are up 16.37% this month, according to recently released data from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Office.
Lindsay is to receive $11,732 compared to December 2018 when the payment was $10,081, the data shows.
A news release from Hegar’s office states he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $820.5 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 7.8 percent more than in December 2018.
The allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Lindsay Mayor Scott Neu said Wednesday, Dec. 11 that he hadn’t had a chance to request and review the data for the October allocation but he thought the increase in sales tax might have to do with the South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc. decision ruled on last year by the Supreme Court.
He explained that the ruling allowed states to close the loophole on sales tax on companies that have no physical presence in the state, such as Amazon or Wayfair.
“The comptroller’s office set Oct. 1, 2019, as the date to begin enforcement,” Neu said. “I think we will see the trend continue with higher collections due to [the] Wayfair decision for the next few months until the higher collections becomes normal.”
While total year-to-date payments from the comptroller’s office to cities statewide are up 4.71%, Lindsay is up 5.32%, according to Hegar’s office.
So far this year, the community west of U.S. 82 has received $133,242 compared to last year’s amount of $126,510 during the same time frame.
