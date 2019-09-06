The city of Gainesville will have contractors replace the concrete valley gutter and portion of water line at Line Drive and Harris Street starting next week, the city announced Friday on social media.
The existing valley gutter will be totally removed and replaced, according to the Facebook post. Water service there will be shut down at some point to tie in the new line.
Harris Street will remain open except for brief shutdowns, the post indicated. Line Drive will be closed to through traffic from Harris Street to Morningside Drive, but homeowners will have access to their driveways.
The project is expected to take about 3 weeks, weather permitting, according to the post.
Residents who have questions are advised to call the city Public Works Department at 940-668-4540.
