lions medal of honor

Recently, members of the Gainesville Lions Club helped the city prepare for the April 19-22 Medal of Honor celebrations by painting several signs along the Home Grown Hero Walking Trail. This service project and several others around Gainesville and Cooke County are being done as a part of the Gainesville Lions Club 75th anniversary of serving the community.

