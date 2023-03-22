The Gainesville Lions Club will host its annual golf tourney May 27 at the Gainesville Municipal Golf Course. It will be a four-person scramble, with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 8 a.m.
The entry fee is $75 per person/$300 per team, which includes lunch, drinks, door prizes, longest drive and closest to the pin prizes, and hole-in-one prize — a 2023 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 presented by Glenn Polk Auto Group.
Hole sponsors are $100 each. Call 940-634-1234 or email bkp1406@att.net for sponsorship information.
Proceeds will benefit local causes, including VISTO, Cooke County 4-H and Camp Sweeney, as well as Lions programs to support the blind and sight-impaired.
Send payments to Gainesville Lions Club, c/o Brian Pearson, 323 N. Howeth St., Gainesville, TX 76240-4452 or call 816-516-1538 for more information.
Regular meeting
The Gainesville Lions Club met March 8. Jim Rodriguez provided an update to the club on his “Build the Flag, Stars and Stripes” fundraising campaign benefiting the F.L.A.G. (Fly, Lower, and Gather) Program.
The F.L.A.G. Program, per its website, “instills pride and respect for the U.S. flag through an extensive education program for students. Students are held accountable for the proper Flying, Lowering, and Gathering of the U.S. flag during the school year.” The Gainesville Lions club is a proud supporter of this program.
The Lions meet each Wednesday at the Neu Ranch House in Gainesville. People start gathering for fellowship and to eat lunch at 11:30 a.m., with the meeting beginning at noon, with a speaker and program each week. Visitors are always welcome. For information about joining, people can contact President Lane Holcomb at 816-516-1538.
