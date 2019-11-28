Below is a list of selected legislative actions recently taken by national legislators who represent Cooke County. Vote records were provided by VoteSmart.org.
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Clarendon)
HR 1309: Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act. Bill Passed — House (251-158); No
S 1838: Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Bill Passed —House (417-1); Yes
HR 3055: Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Further Health Extenders Act of 2019. Concurrence Vote Passed — House (231-192); No
HR 5084: Improving Corporate Governance Through Diversity Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (281-135); Yes
HR 3702: Reforming Disaster Recovery Act of 2019. Bill Passed — House (290-118); No
Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas)
HR 3055: Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Further Health Extenders Act of 2019. Concurrence Vote Passed — Senate (74-20); Yes
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)
HR 3055: Further Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, and Further Health Extenders Act of 2019. Concurrence Vote Passed — Senate (74-20); No
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.