Jane Murch spoke with Jennifer Wilkinson, a check-in volunteer at Cooke County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic, with her husband Robert standing behind her. The elderly couple got their shots in February, unlike many Texans who are now battling the latest coronavirus wave sweeping across the state and nation.

 Sarah Einselen | Gainesville Daily Register

The type of vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – vary from place-to-place. Call ahead to determine hours of availability and which vaccine is stocked at each destination:

* Tom Thumb Pharmacy, 206 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 665-7622;

* CVS, 1520 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 665-0314;

* Walmart, 1800 Lawrence St., Gainesville – (940) 668-6898;

* North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., Gainesville – (940) 665-1751;

* Cooke County Medical Center, 801 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 612-8750;

* Pezel’s Hometown Pharmacy, 1340 US 377, #100, Pilot Point – (940) 686-0123;

* Aubrey Pharmacy, 701 US 377, Aubrey – (940) 440-0400;

* Marietta Pharmacy, 300 US 77, Marietta, OK – (580) 276-5555;

* Love CHD, 200 CE Colston Dr., Marietta, OK – (580) 276-2531;

* Hometown Pharmacy, 310 Charlie Dr., Whitesboro (out of stock as of Aug. 3) – (903) 564-1234;

* S & J Pharmacy, 801 W. Chapman Dr., #100, Sanger (out of stock as of Aug. 3) – (940) 458-4448.

For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.

