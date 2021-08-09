The type of vaccines available – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – vary from place-to-place. Call ahead to determine hours of availability and which vaccine is stocked at each destination:
* Tom Thumb Pharmacy, 206 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 665-7622;
* CVS, 1520 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 665-0314;
* Walmart, 1800 Lawrence St., Gainesville – (940) 668-6898;
* North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd., Gainesville – (940) 665-1751;
* Cooke County Medical Center, 801 N. Grand Ave., Gainesville – (940) 612-8750;
* Pezel’s Hometown Pharmacy, 1340 US 377, #100, Pilot Point – (940) 686-0123;
* Aubrey Pharmacy, 701 US 377, Aubrey – (940) 440-0400;
* Marietta Pharmacy, 300 US 77, Marietta, OK – (580) 276-5555;
* Love CHD, 200 CE Colston Dr., Marietta, OK – (580) 276-2531;
* Hometown Pharmacy, 310 Charlie Dr., Whitesboro (out of stock as of Aug. 3) – (903) 564-1234;
* S & J Pharmacy, 801 W. Chapman Dr., #100, Sanger (out of stock as of Aug. 3) – (940) 458-4448.
For more information about COVID-19, visit https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/.
