Drivers in the Texoma region are paying a few cents more this week for a gallon of gas, AAA Texas announced Thursday, June 4, in its Weekend Gas Watch.
Prices in the Sherman-Denison metro area are averaging $1.59 per gallon of unleaded fuel, the travel agency indicated — up four cents from the same day last week, though still 75 cents lower than the $2.34 average at this time last year.
Statewide, prices are creeping up too, with prices landing at $1.66 on average for a gallon of gas, an increase of two cents over last week but still 81 cents less per gallon compared to the same day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $1.89 while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $1.57 per gallon.
Drivers in Texas are paying more at the pump as the price for crude oil and demand for retail gasoline rise, an AAA analysis shows. The Lone Star state is still enjoying some of the cheapest prices in the country, coming in at No. 2 according to Thursday’s AAA gas price trend index. The national average has been under $2 per gallon since the beginning of April but is expected to go above the $2 threshold in the coming days.
“Even as gas prices increase, they remain far less expensive than last year,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a press release.
U.S. gasoline demand increased to around 7.6 million barrels per day, according to the latest report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s up from the nearly 7.3 million barrels per day the week prior.
The EIA also reports refinery utilization is up to 76% in the Gulf Coast region last week from 75% the week prior. At the national level, refinery utilization is up slightly week-over-week registering at 72%.
Prices were up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Thursday.
