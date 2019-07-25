Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, on Wednesday voted to send the “Stopping Bad Robocalls Act” to the Senate to empower the Federal Communications Commission to combat robocalls.
Illegal robocalls have grown 64% in the last three years, according to a press release from Thornberry’s office. The bill would require the FCC to adopt consumer protections and report to Congress on its progress against robocallers and would also give the agency more authority to find and punish offenders, according to the release.
The bill passed 429-3 on July 24, according to Govtrack.us, and now goes to the Senate for consideration.
“This problem is clearly getting worse, particularly for cell phones. Almost everyone I talk to is affected by this plague of harassing calls,” Thornberry said in the release. “This bill is a good step in reducing the influx of robocalls that have flooded American’s phones over the past few years. However, I believe that action should continue to be taken.”
The measure also requires phone carriers to put technology in place that ensures all calls are authentic, according to a report in The Hill political news outlet. Carriers won’t be allowed to charge customers extra for that service.
According to Thornberry’s office, the bill would also establish a Hospital Robocall Working Group to address illegal robocalls in the medical industry.
The Washington Post reported last month that spam calls to hospitals can disrupt emergency communications and present a growing threat to the ability of doctors to care for their patients.
The FCC and the Federal Trade Commission also enforce the National Do-Not-Call Registry alongside state law enforcement officials. Texas also maintains a “Do Not Call” list and an “Electric No Call” list. Placing your number on the National Do Not Call Registry should reduce most telemarketing calls, according to Thornberry’s office.
You may file a complaint with the FTC if you received an unwanted call after your number was placed on the registry at www.donotcall.gov. However, even if your number is registered, charities, political organizations and telephone surveyors are still allowed to call you, according to the release from Thornberry’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.