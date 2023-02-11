The National Weather Service (NWS) hosted aspiring storm spotters at the Gainesville Civic Center Wednesday, offering tips on how to identify severe weather and keep their neighbors posted.
“We’ve got radar, we’ve got satellites, but there are some gaps in our technology,” said Juan Hernandez of the NWS. “Spotters are an integral part to keeping the community safe. Your reports … allow for people downstream to get the reports in a timely fashion.”
In short, storm spotters serve as the eyes on the ground. Some examples of ways storm spotters contribute include providing reports from areas that the NWS doesn’t have outposts and providing information that isn’t picked up on NWS technology, like the size of hail falling and what is going on underneath upper levels of cloud coverage.
SAFETY
The training focused on severe weather, including flooding, hail greater than one inch, damaging winds and tornadoes. While spotters need to be especially aware, everyone is encouraged to be informed of weather reports to be prepared.
“Remain weather aware, especially as we get into the spring and those more active months,” said Sarah Barnes, also of the NWS. “Remaining weather aware can help you in any situation, just being aware of what’s happening and what’s forecast. That’s super important for everyone, even those that aren’t super interested in all the weather stuff.”
As a possibility for severe weather becomes present, different terms are used by reports to explain the risk of severe weather and how close it is to happening.
“When it comes to awareness that severe weather is happening, it all starts with the forecast,” said Hernandez. “The forecast data tells us that in a couple of days, maybe five or six days, there is a potential for severe weather.”
As the severe weather gets closer, it goes into the watch phase, meaning that conditions are favorable for severe weather to begin soon.
“When conditions are favorable, severe weather storms may develop in the next couple of hours, or they may already be developing,” said Hernandez. “In this stage, we want you to be prepared, to have a plan and be ready to take action if a warning happens.”
In the warning phase, severe weather is happening, and you should take some sort of protective action to keep you safe.
While there are different specific safety measures for different types of storms, there are also a few key similarities. One of the main things is to find shelter, preferably on the bottom floor of your house in an interior room.
Even trained storm spotters helping inform the NWS are reminded to wait for hail to stop falling before going outside to grab a piece, not to go looking for the worst part of the storm and to take shelter when severe weather is on top of them.
Also, if you are in a car, either pull over to the side of the road where you are not obstructing traffic or find somewhere to park while you enter a building. If you cannot pull over, do not stop and disrupt the flow of traffic, especially under overpasses where you can hold up everyone behind you. Keep driving until you find somewhere safe that you can stop.
MISCONCEPTIONS
To cover how to report things properly, they ask for people to attend a training. Still, many people like to report things on social media, and sometimes provide information that is not as helpful as they think.
This is especially common in people reporting the size of hail. While it is appropriate to compare the size to average household items, like peas or pennies, the NWS does ask people not to say hail is marble-sized, as marbles come in a variety of sizes.
People will also often submit pictures of a piece of hail in their hand. However, hands are different sizes, so it is much more helpful for them to have pictures of hail next to a similar household item, such as a coin or ball, or lined up next to a ruler.
Another misconception is that people need to report lightning.
“Although lightning is quite dangerous, it is not considered severe weather because all storms produce some lightning,” said Hernandez.”
The NWS also reminded people at the training not to report things that they see on the radar.
“If you are right next to a storm and you see something, then go ahead and give us a call,” said Hernandez. “But we’re looking at [the radar], too. We have the tools that tell us exactly where and in which areas to look at.”
FUTURE TRAININGS
Especially as we get closer to the severe weather season, the NWS is encouraging people to come to a storm spotter training to be better informed.
“We offer these free classes every January to March,” said Barnes. “This year we are offering 26 different classes; you can go to any county that’s offering a class like this, you’re free to go to. We are also offering virtual classes online if you want to do it from home, and we have it recorded. We have a lot of resources and ways for people to attend, even if they can’t attend the one in their county.”
To see the schedule for upcoming trainings, visit weather.gov/fwd/ skywarn and click on the button saying, “Training Schedule.” While all inperson trainings are free to attend, people do have to register for the virtual trainings.
