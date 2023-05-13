Gainesville small business owners do not anticipate a large loss of tourism revenue should the recent statewide gambling push get approval this year from the Texas legislature.
In what seemed to be against stacked odds, several bills expanding gambling in Texas passed the House State Affairs Committee after initially failing earlier this month. House Bills 1942 and 2843 would legalize sports wagering and casino gambling in Texas.
Located only five miles from WinStar World Casino and Resort, the city of Gainesville has economically benefited from the casino’s tourism industry. Billboards advertising WinStar stretch along highways for hundreds of miles, with some even being located as far as Shreveport, Louisiana.
Gainesville is sandwiched between Interstate 35 and U.S. 82, forcing travelers to funnel through the city to reach the casino. Tourists staying at WinStar often drive into town for an escape from the flashing lights and cigarette smoke, drawn by the city’s quaint atmosphere and wide range of entertainment options.
For The Twisted Hanger boutique co-owner Sabrina Early, these travelers make up the majority of her customers.
“It’s a lot of people that are like, ‘Oh, yeah we’re here visiting or we’re from out of town,’” Early said. “It’s most of our business.”
‘Gainesville is going to be OK’
For communities such as Gainesville that border WinStar, the prospect of gambling legalization has led to fear of economic failure. However, local business owners said they don’t anticipate a large loss of revenue if WinStar’s tourism declines.
“I think that even if gambling is legalized here, with the growth that is just expanding around the [Dallas-Fort Worth] metroplex and headed north, Gainesville is going to be ok,” Early said.
Early said Gainesville has grown enough to be recognized as a tourist attraction of its own. Boutiques, bakeries and art galleries dot the city’s historic shopping district, attracting customers from Denton, the Metroplex and Oklahoma.
“I’ve heard multiple people say, ‘This is just like how McKinney used to be or this is better than Granbury Square,’” business owner Laura Otts said. “Word is getting out that Gainesville has so many good things going on.”
Otts, who co-owns the Ten Twenty Five Collection home goods store and Otts Furniture & Appliance, said she also believes Gainesville is established enough to stand on its own.
“We’re seeing more and more out-of-town guests stopping by on the weekends,” Otts said. “So because the word is getting out that we have so much on our square and in all of downtown right now we definitely do attract the out-of-towners.”
Otts said she does not anticipate a major loss to either of her businesses if WinStar tourism wanes.
WinStar has also expressed its support for the legalization of gambling in Texas. The Chickasaw Nation, which owns and operates WinStar, gave almost $500,000 in campaign contributions to Republican politicians such as Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in the 2022 election season.
Springer has concerns
However, critics of the legislation such as Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, said legalizing gambling – such as allowing casinos to operate sports books – would cause harm to Texas communities.
“Gone are the days when we used to just vote, ‘Is the University of North Texas going to beat Wisconsin like we did last night,’” Springer said. “To where it's like, ‘I'm going to bet that there are five points scored in the next three minutes.’ I think sometimes that's where it gets destructive.”
Springer said the economic benefits of the bill would be offset by increased social services needed to address addiction to gambling.
“We don't need the money. I mean, the Texas economy is doing great,” Springer said. “So, you know, when you look at what it's going to generate, in what it would generate in income to the state, it could potentially be eaten up with additional social service costs.”
However, some businesses said additional casinos would bring more money to small communities.
“I see a lot of businesses leaving Texas to go up there whenever that money could be staying here in Texas,” said one business representative who did not wish to be identified. “I just think if they were placed along the I-35 corridor then it would just be that much more traffic that would be coming through and stopping off in the small town.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.