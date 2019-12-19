Locals react to 45’s impeachment: Cooke County GOP, Democratic officials sound off on vote

Area Republican Party leaders say President Donald Trump’s impeachment is just another weapon in the Democratic Party’s political arsenal.
“I think this is nothing but a political impeachment of our president that [delegitimizes] the entire process by turning an important constitutional tool into a political weapon,” Cooke County Republican Party Chairman Chris McNamara said after the U.S. House of Representatives vote late Wednesday, Dec. 18.
On Wednesday, Trump became the third president in history to be charged under the Constitution’s ultimate remedy for high crimes and misdemeanors, the Associated Press reported.
The 45th president was impeached — the political equivalent of an indictment — on a charge that he abused the power of his office by enlisting a foreign government to investigate a political rival ahead of the 2020 election. The House then approved a second charge, that he obstructed Congress in its investigation, the AP reports.
The votes for impeachment were 230-197-1 on the first charge, 229-198-1 on the second.
No Republicans voted for impeachment, and Democrats had only slight defections on their side, according to the AP.
“I am concerned about the precedent this sets for our nation and I sincerely hope that in the future we can learn to compromise and work together for the good of the union,” McNamara said.
McNamara said enthusiastically that he agreed with the vote cast by the congressman representing Cooke County.
U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, said in a statement posted on his website that he believes discussing an investigation of a political opponent with the president of Ukraine over the phone was “inappropriate for a president.”
“I recognize that ignoring potentially corrupt behavior because of political prominence could lead to another set of problems,” Thornberry’s statement says. “Nonetheless, under the circumstances, I believe that it would have been best if the president had avoided such topics.”
“Inappropriate does not mean impeachable,” he continued to say. “The Constitution sets a high standard for impeachable conduct: ‘treason, bribery, other high crimes and misdemeanors.’ A potentially inappropriate conversation does not begin to approach that standard, as the counts brought before us [Wednesday] demonstrate.”
He went on to say that “a partisan process, designed from the beginning to achieve a desired result, brings to the floor two counts that do not begin to meet the constitutional standard for impeachment, even if all of the facts alleged are assumed true. It is a misuse — one might say ‘abuse’ — of the Constitution’s impeachment power.”
Thornberry said he fears that “partisan impeachment efforts may well become just another tool in the political arsenal, expected to be pursued by whichever party loses a presidential election.”
Cooke County Democratic Party Chairman John Angus disagreed with Thornberry’s vote and says he should’ve backed the impeachment.
“I feel that there was adequate evidence and witness testimony to call for a trial by impeachment,”Angus said. “The impeachment became necessary with the whistleblower’s complaint.”
The impeachment proceedings were triggered by a whistleblower who expressed concern over a phone call in which Trump asked Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden, a Democratic front-runner in the 2020 presidential election.
Angus said even though he would’ve preferred to wait until November to remove Trump in an election, “there comes a time when Congress can no longer overlook certain actions.”
“Congress has the constitutional obligation to exercise oversight and when a president refuses to divulge any information and instructs staff to disregard subpoenas one must act — and they did,” he said after the impeachment proceedings. “There is no requirement that the impeachment is based on a statutory crime, abuse of power and obstruction are more than enough. People with nothing to hide — hide nothing.”
Kerri Kingsbery, 2020 president of the Cooke County Republican Women, called the outcome of the impeachment proceedings “sad.”
“It is truly a sad day for democracy, America and Americans,” Kingsbery said in an statement issued Thursday, Dec. 19. “If we as Americans allow what the Democrats are doing to continue we will most definitely lose our rights as Americans.”
Kingsbery said it’s time to stand behind “our president.”
“It is up to the American people to decide our leaders and those who believe they can overturn our decision have to be shown that this will not be tolerated by any of us,” she said.
The articles of impeachment now go to the U.S. Senate for trial. However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw a bit of uncertainty into the process Wednesday night by declining to say when, or even whether, she would send the charges to the Senate, reports the AP.
Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Republican-led chamber.
