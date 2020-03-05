$1.19M awarded for streets: Council sets contractor for this year’s projects

The city is inching closer to getting rid of more potholes on area streets.
Tuesday evening, March 3, members of the Gainesville City Council unanimously approved awarding a $1.19 million bid to Lynn Vessels Construction LLC for the Street and Utility Maintenance Program project bond bid package K.
Ward 6 Councilwoman Mary Jo Dollar was absent during Tuesday’s regular city council meeting inside the Municipal Building, 200 S. Rusk St.
City Manager Barry Sullivan said the city received two bids for the SUMP project and Lynn Vessels was the lowest. The other company who bid was Atkins Brothers for $1.3 million, according to information provided to city council members.
He said city staff and the engineer recommended awarding the bid to Lynn Vessels.
Sullivan said street work includes Broadway Street “between the new section and Grand Avenue,” one block of Bird Street between Culberson and Hancock streets and “Hancock from Bird Street down to Broadway.”
In June 2019, city council authorized Sullivan to execute an agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. for $235,000 to provide professional engineering services for SUMP K, according to an archived Register report.
The project would reconstruct Broadway Street from Taylor Street to Grand Avenue. The two-lane road would be converted from asphalt to 8-inch reinforced concrete pavement with a 6-inch integral curb. A 6-inch sewer line would be replaced with an 8-inch PVC sewer line, a previous Register report shows.
It also shows reconstruction of Bird Street from Culberson to Hancock streets. That area’s two lanes would be reconstructed from asphalt to 8-inch reinforced concrete pavement with a 6-inch integral curb, as well. An 8-inch sewer line would also be replaced with an 8-inch PVC sewer line.
Reconstruction of Hancock Street from Broadway Street to Bird Street includes a reinforced concrete pavement with a 6-inch integral curb and replacement of a 6-inch sewer line with an 8-inch PVC sewer line, as well as replacing an 8-inch water line with an 8-inch PVC water line, according to information previously provided by the city.
Kimley-Horn’s agreement with the city also included a drainage analysis of Field Street, according to information previously acquired by the Register.
Sullivan said Thursday, March 5, that construction should start in about two months and the contractor will have a year to finish the project.
The project is funded through a 2018 bond and monies from the assigned fund, information to council members shows.
