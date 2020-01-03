A former Gainesville firefighter facing a second-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact has a court date next month.
According to Grayson County court records, Jeremy Mikel Stephenson has a plea conference scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 in the 397th District Court.
The Denison man, who was 30 years old at the time of his arrest last summer, is accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 in the 200 block of Golf Walk Circle in Denison.
He posted a $30,000 bond after his arrest in June 2019.
Authorities with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office previously said there was no family relationship between Stephenson and the alleged victim.
After Stephenson’s arrest, officials with the GCSO said they believed there might be more victims due to the circumstances surrounding the case.
On Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, GCSO Lt. John Holloway said there are no other charges pending with their agency.
Holloway said Stephenson was indicted in August 2019 on one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Stephenson worked as a firefighter with Gainesville Fire-Rescue from Aug. 25, 2014 to March 19, 2018, according to a previous report in the Register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.