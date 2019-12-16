A 50-year-old man remained behind bars Monday, Dec. 16, as he awaited a March court date for three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Oklahoma resident Michael Lashun Brown was booked into the Cooke County Jail on the first-degree felony charges Nov. 21, according to jail records. His bond totals $150,000.
Gainesville Police Department spokeswoman Belva McClinton said Brown allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl at a home in Gainesville in 2007.
Brown was residing with the reported victim and her mother at the time the allegations took place, McClinton said.
She said the case was reopened last year and filed with the Cooke County District Attorney’s Office on March 4, 2019.
Warrants for Brown were subsequently issued resulting in his arrest, according to McClinton.
First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson said Brown was indicted in April.
He said there is “not a statute of limitations on these types of cases.”
“So, when the case was turned in to us we took it and ran,” Erlandson said.
McClinton told the Register that she was not aware of the circumstances that reopened the case.
Brown’s pretrial is scheduled for March 18, 2020, District Attorney John Warren said Monday.
If convicted, Brown faces a minimum of 25 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
