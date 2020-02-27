A 63-year-old man recently convicted of sexual assault of a child is awaiting his prison transfer at the Cooke County Jail.
Vincent Dhooghe was originally facing two second-degree felony counts of sexual assault of child for forcing a 15-year-old boy to perform oral sex multiple times at his home, officials said.
Cooke County Sheriff Terry Gilbert said the offense was reported to his office by Child Protective Services on Sept. 13, 2018. He said the offenses occurred in the 2100 block of CR 366 in Gainesville in July of that same year.
In October 2019, a motion to consolidate the two cases was filed with the Cooke County District Clerk’s Office by the state, court records show.
In January, Dhooghe pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child as part of a plea bargain agreement with the state. He received four years confinement.
An order amending and correcting the judgement signed by 235th District Court Judge Janelle Haverkamp was filed with the district clerk’s office Feb. 21. The order corrected the age of the victim at the time of the offense while also stating that Dhooghe is required to register as a sex offender.
Cooke County First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson prosecuted the case.
He said Dhooghe will be deported back to Belgium when he is finished with his sentence in Texas.
“This was a tough case because the victim and the defendant are in a very close family,” Erlandson said. “However, everybody was satisfied with the plea and at the plea hearing there were over a dozen family members present who all supported the plea agreement.”
Denton-based attorneys Paige McCormick and Earl Dobson were retained to represent Dhooghe, according to court records. McCormick was recorded as Dhooghe’s representation on the updated judgement filed this month. Neither attorney returned a request for comment as of press time.
Dhooghe could’ve faced up to 20 years in prison on his charge, according to the Texas Penal Code.
