A 31-year-old Minnesota man has been charged in connection with a Cooke County crash that sent two women to the hospital, Texas Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett said Monday, Feb. 17.

Amin Abdiwahab was charged with failure to drive in a single lane, a Class C misdemeanor, following a Jan. 25 crash on I-35 north of Cooke County Road 218, said Tackett, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

The Register previously reported that Abdiwahab was traveling north on the interstate when he drove into the median and across the southbound lanes.

A Nissan driving southbound was struck by the rear axle of the trailer which reportedly caused “major damage,” according to a news release by Tackett after the crash.

The driver of the Nissan, a 26-year-old woman from Dallas, was taken to Medical City Denton for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two passengers, a 53-year-old woman and a 51-year-old woman, were taken via air ambulance to Medical City Plano.

Tackett said Monday that the two women taken to Plano “are in stable condition.”

