A 43-year-old Gainesville man remained in custody at the Cooke County Jail on Tuesday, Feb. 18, following outcries of sexual assault to a teenage girl.
Ora Curtis Gardner was booked into jail on the second-degree sexual assault charge Jan. 31. His bond has been set at $250,000, county jail records show.
At 10:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, officers with the Gainesville Police Department were contacted by a 17-year-old girl who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by Gardner, according to Belva McClinton, police department spokeswoman.
The girl alleged Gardner had sex with her at his home in the 1400 block of Sivells Bend Road multiple times over the past three years, according to police records.
The girl was reportedly threatened by Gardner verbally and via text messages about what would happen to her if she did not comply with his requests, Gardner’s probable cause affidavit states. Police were able to corroborate the threatening text messages from Gardner by reviewing the girl’s cellphone.
Gardner was arrested Friday, Jan. 31, on a warrant police obtained following the preliminary sexual assault investigation, according to McClinton.
If convicted, Gardner could face two to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Penal Code.
McClinton said the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case can contact the police department by calling 940-668-7777 or by sending a message through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.
